The Republic Tigers – ‘Falco Peregrinus” Song Premiere

Above image: The Republic Tigers circa 2012 | photo submitted by The Record Machine

If you tuned into Eight One Sixty earlier this week, you may have caught a sneak peek of today’s 909 Premiere!

One of the most notable acts to emerge from Kansas City in the aughts, The Republic Tigers established a name for itself on a national stage. With a musical presence arguably ahead of the curve, the group fashioned solid indie-rock songs blended with the transcendent electronic soundscapes that would go on to permeate popular music in the 2010s.

In 2012, The Republic Tigers were slated to drop the follow-up LP to 2008's "Keep Color." This second LP, "Mind Over Matter," was to be released on Chop Shop Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records.

“[The album] was mixed and mastered and ready for release, and then we received a phone call saying our label and parent label had severed ties,” band member Ryan Pinkston recalled. “Our album remained in legal limbo from that point on.”

The long-anticipated release of “Mind Over Matter” was set in motion back in March, at a show presented by KC label The Record Machine. The Republic Tigers’ co-founder Kenn Jankowski performed with his newest project Jaenki, and was approached by The Record Machine’s CEO and long-time KC music supporter Nathan Reusch after the show.

“We started talking about working together on Jaenki, and Kenn said he had thought about restarting The Republic Tigers,” Reusch said. “As quarantine began, we got in touch with a lawyer and figured out that they had the rights to put out this record, so we started making plans.”

After eight long years, the album will make its way into public consumption next Friday, via The Record Machine. No changes have been made to the songs since its 2012 completion.

Today, The Bridge is excited to premiere the album’s lead single, “Falco Peregrinus.”

“We’re working on a slew of new songs to record and release, starting with a flamboyantly charismatic tune called ‘Risky Business,’” Jankowski said, regarding new material from The Republic Tigers later on this year. He and Pinkston intend to assemble a band to perform live when it’s possible to do so. Until then, look forward to the release of “Mind Over Matter” next Friday, June 5.

—Michelle Bacon