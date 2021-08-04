In the 'Green Room' with Radkey

Above image: Radkey 2021 | photo: Todd Zimmer

The Bridge went behind the scenes with Radkey at the recordBar, for their first live show since March 2020! In support of their new album, “Green Room,” the brother trio kicked off a cross-country tour that includes a number of headlining dates across the country, a slot at Lollapalooza, and a handful of shows supporting the Foo Fighters, plus more to come with Local H.

Go into the “Green Room” with Radkey and get pumped for their show with the Foo Fighters tomorrow night at Azura Amphitheater. Tickets are still available!

Video by Kansas City PBS multimedia producer John McGrath, photos by Todd Zimmer