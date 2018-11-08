Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type — ‘It Isn’t Love’ Song Premiere

Above image: Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type | Photo: Anna Selle

Rachel Mallin recommends her band’s latest single, “It Isn’t Love,” for the following scenarios:

Pumping yourself up to attend a party where you will inevitably see everyone you’ve dated in the last three years. Going to an Applebee's happy hour alone. The lip sync battle on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where Alyssa Edwards does the splits.

The new track from Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type has all the makings of a radio-ready modern pop song — from the cogent touches of euphoric synthesizers to pulsating ’80s drums and chic, sleek production from Hembree’s Isaac Flynn and YgodY’s Joel Martin.

But at least in the first two scenarios above, there’s a palpable, relatable degree of melancholy. Set within “a purgatory between apathetic and mockingly melodramatic” — Mallin said — “It Isn’t Love” is a profound breakup song. It’s within this dichotomy that Mallin finds her greatest stride as a songwriter, thoughtfully conveying the innocence and emotional weight of young love with a gleaming, buoyant melody, courtesy of The Wild Type.

Here’s The Bridge’s web premiere of “It Isn’t Love,” by Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type:

If you didn’t score a ticket to see Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type opening for The Greeting Committee this Saturday at The Truman, you’re out of luck (the show is sold out), but on Dec. 14, you can catch the band at recordBar with Bad Bad Hats and Belle & the Vertigo Waves.

—Michelle Bacon