Happy Public Radio Music Day!

We're marking the inaugural Public Radio Music Day (April 16) by playing a few of our favorite 909 Sessions, interviews with major touring artists and notable local artists, show episodes and special Bridge programming!

The Get Up Kids' 909 Session

Before dropping their first full-length album in eight years, The Get Up Kids joined us in the 909 Studios to perform a few tunes from "Problems" in early 2019.

Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear's Takeover on Mornings with Bryan Truta

Last fall, Madisen and Ruth Ward (Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear) unveiled a new album on The Bridge entitled "Started With A Family," chatting about and performing a few of the new songs. They were featured on Mornings With Bryan Truta, weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m.

Revival's 100th Episode

Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, our resident music encyclopedia Michael Atchison takes you on a deep dive into the catalogs of classic artists on Revival. He recently celebrated the 100th episode by spinning some of the show's most-played artists, including David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Joni Mitchell and many more.

The Bridge's Best of 2019

Our contributors and hosts compiled their favorite releases of 2019. Check out our lists at this link!

International Women's Day 2020 Artist Conversations

In celebration of International Women's Day 2020, we chatted with five artists about their careers, influences and experiences as female-identifying and gender non-binary artists. Hear conversations with Amanda Shires, Khrystal., Julia Haile, Jocelyn Nixon and Jade Green.

Lake Street Dive's 909 Session

A Bridge favorite, Lake Street Dive stopped by our studios to talk about their 2016 release, "Side Pony," and entertain us with kazoos!

A Conversation with Ed O'Brien

A founding member of Radiohead, Ed O'Brien called from his home in New York to talk with Jon Hart about his new solo album, "Earth," released under the name EOB.

Eight One Sixty with Chris Haghirian — Women's History Month 2020

In honor of Women's History Month (March), Chris Haghirian did a deep dive on women in KC music, with special guest Bill Brownlee. Listen to selections from historic figures like Marva Whitney and Melba Liston to contemporary artists Janelle Monáe and Deborah Brown. Devoted to music from the 816 and surrounding areas, Eight One Sixty airs every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Z Show with Skylar Rochelle — Interview with R.I.Peter

Hosted by college freshman and music expert Skylar Rochelle, The Z Show highlights the next generation of music lovers. In this episode, she interviews KC artist R.I.Peter about his new music and plays bops from Fullbloods, Shopping, The Lumineers and more. Listen to The Z Show on Saturday nights from 7 to 9 p.m.

Soccer Mommy's 909 Session

Sophia Allison — AKA Soccer Mommy — performed a few songs from her 2018 debut release, "Clean," in the 909 Studios. For a full archive of our 909 Session videos, visit this link!

Thank you for being an essential part of who we are and what we do!