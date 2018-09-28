Weekend Roundup: Sweater Weather

Above image: Mikal Shapiro performs at the NKC Music Fest this Saturday. | Photo: E. Clarke Wyatt

For an exploration of space, time and heart, visit the Gypsy and the Jackdaw Tattoo Collective in the West Bottoms tonight. Multifaceted local artist Chico Sierra is showing a few of his visual works, detailing the dystopian realities of today’s political climate and meditations on Chicano identity. This free showing will also be accompanied by music from solo artist Lava Dreams. The tattoo shop is located at 11th and Hickory Streets.

Located at the eastern end of the Crossroads district, The Truman has become one of the best places to catch touring acts in Kansas City. I’ve already seen a handful of my favorite shows of 2018 there, like First Aid Kit, Courtney Barnett and Jenny Lewis. And if you haven’t made it there yet, tonight is your chance. The mid-sized venue is celebrating its first birthday by throwing a free, all-ages show with local rockers Hot Suede and yacht rock tribute band Summer Breeze, headed up by drummer Billy Brimblecom, Jr. and friends. The show starts at 8 p.m., and it is free, but an RSVP is required.

North Kansas City is becoming the area’s newest hotbed for entertainment in the area. The small suburb – with a population under 5000 – has opened up a number of breweries, plus a music venue, a record store, an expanded movie theater and a pickleball complex within the last two years. Starting at 1 p.m. tomorrow, NKC is throwing its inaugural music fest, with a couple dozen acts spread out over eight venues. Join a variety of local favorites like Mikal Shapiro, Drop A Grand, The Kelihans and Kadesh Flow with a few touring acts like Norman Jackson Band and Hans Gruber & the Die Hards. Tickets are available.

The recently renovated Myers Hotel Bar in Tonganoxie, Kansas is an unlikely new spot for some of the area’s most prolific songwriters. Tomorrow night in the hotel ballroom, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Heidi Lynne Gluck is orchestrating an evening of music, poetry and friendship with a lineup that includes fellow Lawrence musicians Jeffrey Stolz, Suzannah Johannes and more. Tickets are available.

—Michelle Bacon