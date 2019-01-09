Presales at Knuckleheads: Joy Williams, JD McPherson, Black Joe Lewis

Knuckleheads is announcing a few big shows this week!

Formerly of the four-time Grammy Award-winning duo The Civil Wars, Joy Williams is preparing to release her forthcoming solo album, "Front Porch," produced by Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids. She will appear at Knuckleheads on Thursday, March 14, with support from Nashville singer-songwriter Anthony da Costa.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public starting Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

With his fresh take on great American rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and rockabilly, JD McPherson will be returning to Knuckleheads in the spring. Inspired by influences ranging from Little Richard to Led Zeppelin, McPherson has released three critically acclaimed albums, the latest of which is "Undivided Heart and Soul." JD McPherson and his band will be at Knuckleheads on Wednesday, March 27!

Based in Austin, Texas, Black Joe Lewis gained acclaim through touring with national acts like Spoon and Okkervil River. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears released their fifth studio album, "The Difference Between Me & You," in 2018 — inspired by the Hill Country blues, cowpunk and Stax soul. The group comes to Knuckleheads on Sunday, May 26!

