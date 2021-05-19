Now playing: Dried Up River Lone Bellow
Presales This Week: 311, Dirty Heads & Sublime, Bleachers, Goose, Anderson East

by Michelle Bacon - May 19, 2021

Our concert calendar is filling up — we've got FOUR big concerts coming to you this week from our friends at Mammoth Live and AEG Presents! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Thursday, Sept. 30 – 311 with Iration and Iya Terra at Grinders KC

Presale: Thursday, May 20 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome at Grinders KC

Presale: Thursday, May 20 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Sunday, Oct. 24 – Bleachers with Claud at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, May 20 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Goose at The Truman

Presale: Thursday, May 20 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Friday, Dec. 10 – Anderson East at The Madrid

Presale: Thursday, May 20 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password Andersoneast · GET TICKETS

