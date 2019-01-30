Presales at Sprint Center: John Mayer and Chris Stapleton

Two big shows are happening at Sprint Center this fall!

A singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer, John Mayer's career took off in the early 2000s. Since then, he's reached multi-platinum status, won multiple Grammy Awards and has shifted his musical direction to include commercial pop, blues, jazz and country. He'll be at Sprint Center on Monday, Sept. 2!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public starting Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

A winner of multiple Grammy, Country Music Association and Billboard Music Awards, Chris Stapleton is an acclaimed artist and songwriter. He's written more than 170 songs for artists from Adele to Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley. He's currently up for three Grammy Awards this year — Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Justin Timberlake for "Say Something"). Chris Stapleton will be at Sprint Center on Saturday, Oct. 26!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public starting Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!