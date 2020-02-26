Mammoth Live is bringing two big shows to Grinders Crossroads this summer!

A nine-time Grammy Award winner with more than 40 singles on the Billboard charts and several multi-plantium albums, Sheryl Crow is an American music icon. She's touring on her 11th studio album, "Threads," a collaborative work that features artists like St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell and Emmylou Harris. She comes to Grinders Crossroads on Sunday, June 28!

She comes to Grinders Crossroads on Sunday, June 28!

The Washington Post called Jamey Johnson "one of the greatest country singers of our time," with 11 Grammy nominations and Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. No two shows are the same, as Johnson doesn't create a set list, creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience at every concert he performs. Johnson will be at Grinders Crossroads on Friday, July 24!

Johnson will be at Grinders Crossroads on Friday, July 24!