This week, the Uptown Theater announced two big shows!

Touring on "Mettavolution," their first new album in five years, Rodrigo y Gabriela are globally successful artists, eager to write new chapters in their already illustrious story. They have established themselves as the world's preeminent acoustic guitar duo, and one of the world's most in-demand live acts. They'll be at the Uptown Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 20!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting today – Thursday, Sept. 19 – from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Once heralded by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Wynonna has been treasured by millions of fans in her remarkable 35-year career. She'll be coming to Kansas City with her band The Big Noise for the 90.9 The Bridge's Christmas show on Saturday, Dec. 14, performing some of her most well-known hits and newer material with holiday favorites! They'll be joined by country legend Tanya Tucker, who just released "While I'm Livin'" (co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings) and rising country star Kelsey Waldon.

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting today – Thursday, Sept. 19 – from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!