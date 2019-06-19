Presales: Old 97s and Jeff Beck

Mammoth Live is bringing a few big shows to Kansas City this summer!

Approaching 25 years as a band, the Old 97's retains its original lineup of Rhett Miller, Ken Bethea, Murry Hammond and Philip Peeples. The Dallas-based group has garnered praise as being a pioneer of the alt-country movement. The band released its 11th studio effort, "Graveyard Whistling," in 2018, and are coming to the Madrid Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 10, with The Bottle Rockets!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public on Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Eight-time Grammy winner Jeff Beck has been regarded as one of the most innovative and influential guitarists in rock music. He was ranked fifth in Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — as a member of The Yardbirds and as a solo artist. He'll be at the Uptown Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 17!

