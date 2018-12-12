Now playing: Two Can Play Eulogies
Presales at Knuckleheads: Mitski and The Mavericks

by The Bridge - December 12, 2018

Knuckleheads just announced a couple of big shows in the spring!

Shortly after the fall 2018 release of her critically acclaimed fifth studio album, "Be the Cowboy," NPR Music proclaimed Mitski the 21st century's Poet Laureate of young adulthood. She will come to Knuckleheads on Saturday, April 6, with support from indie pop singer-songwriter Jay Som

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public starting this Thursday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to Friday. Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., using the password Bridge after clicking on this link!

 

For more than 25 years, The Mavericks have cultivated a sound all their own, blending country rock and Cuban grooves to translate into a passionate, powerful live event. The group recently released its first Christmas album and continues to tour on its 2017 release, “Brand New Day.” The Mavericks will be back at Knuckleheads on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public starting this Thursday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to Friday. Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., using the password Bridge after clicking on this link for Friday and this link for Saturday!

Presale: Amanda Palmer at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

