Mammoth Live is bringing more great artists to the Kansas City area this May!

Beginning her career in the early '90s, Liz Phair is an acclaimed alt-rock confessional songwriter with nearly three million records sold. The "Soberish" tour announcement comes with an upcoming album announcement, set for release this summer. Phair's 1993 debut, "Exile In Guyville," has been ranked one of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In Fall 2019, she released her memoir, "Horror Stories," hailed by NPR as "honest, original and absolutely remarkable." She will be at Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Friday, May 8!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! This Thursday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., just use the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

STRFKR just released "Never the Same," introducing a more indie rock sound for the band formed in Portland, Oregon by Joshua Hodges in 2007. It's their newest studio recording since 2016's "Being No One, Going Nowhere" album. They'll be supported by The Undercover Dream Lovers at the Madrid Theatre on Tuesday, May 12!

