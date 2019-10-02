Presales at Knuckleheads: The Sadies and Martin Sexton

Two shows are coming to Knuckleheads and Bridge listeners can access tickets starting Thursday morning!

The Sadies' signature blend of cool cowboy psychedelia, electric bluegrass, garage punk and surf rock have cemented their reputations as musicians' musicians. They've frequently collaborated with other artists — among them, Neko Case, Gord Downie, John Doe and most recently, Kurt Vile. They'll be at Knuckleheads on Tuesday, Nov. 12!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Drawing comparisons to songwriting greats like Steve Winwood and Van Morrison, Martin Sexton will be returning to KC in 2020. Sexton established himself as a musician in Boston, launched an independent record label, and now enjoys an uncommonly loyal fan base throughout the United States and Europe. He'll be touring in support of his ninth studio release, "Mixtape of the Open Road," at Knuckleheads on Tuesday, Feb. 18!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGEMS after clicking this link!