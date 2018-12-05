Presales at Kauffman Center: Snarky Puppy and Napoleon Dynamite

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has two big events coming up next summer!

Called one of the most versatile groups on the planet by Rolling Stone, Brooklyn-based Snarky Puppy makes exploratory jazz, funk and rock. The three-time Grammy Award winners have been praised for bending genres by using a rare and delicate mixture of sophisticated composition, harmony and improvisation. They'll be coming to the Kauffman Center on Tuesday, June 11!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Almost 15 years after "Napoleon Dynamite" hit theaters, several cast members of the beloved indie classic are getting together for a unique evening at the Kauffman Center. On Friday, June 28, there will be a full screening of the film, followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and John Gries (Uncle Rico).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., using the password GOSH after clicking on this link or the poster below!