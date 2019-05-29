Presales: Johnnyswim + Claypool Lennon Delirium at Madrid Theatre

The Madrid Theatre is hosting a few big shows this summer!

Johnnyswim is the husband-and-wife duo of Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, who met after a church service in Nashville and began writing songs together in 2005. The duo released its third studio album, "Moonlight," in April. The two met after a church service in Nashville, and began writing songs together in 2005. Johnnyswim will be at the Madrid Theatre on Thursday, July 11!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public. On Thursday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Touring on their epic second album, "South of Reality," The Claypool Lennon Delirium returns to Kansas City this summer. The group is led by Primus bassist/vocalist Les Claypool and guitarist/vocalist Sean Lennon. "South of Reality" was written and recorded over two months at Claypool's home recording studio, and produced by Claypool and Lennon themselves. They'll be at the Madrid on Wednesday, Aug. 14!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public. On Thursday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!