Presales: Eric Johnson + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Mammoth Live is bringing two big shows to Kansas City in early 2020!

With a Grammy Award and five nominations, a platinum-selling album, a number of top 10 hits, and acclaim from critics and peers alike, Eric Johnson is one of the premier guitarists in contemporary music. He's also a gifted songwriter, dynamic performer, vocalist, pianist and lap steel player. He'll be coming to the Madrid Theatre on the Eric Johnson Classics: Present and Past tour on Wednesday, Feb. 19!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting today (Thursday, Oct. 24) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

One of the most accomplished acts in American roots music, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has been making music for more than 50 years. Their classic 1972 album, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," brought bluegrass music into mainstream consciousness and was awarded three Grammys. The group will be touring with a refreshed six-piece lineup that hits the Uptown Theater on Saturday, March 21!

