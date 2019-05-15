Mammoth Live is presenting a few big shows this fall!

A founding member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, actor on "The Sopranos" and host of the satellite radio show "Little Steven's Underground Garage," Little Steven (Stevie Van Zandt) is one of the pioneers of the Jersey Shore sound. With his band the Disciples of Soul, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee recently released "Summer of Sorcery," his first album of original material in 20 years. Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul come to Knuckleheads on Thursday, Sept. 19!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public. Starting Thursday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Stand-up comedian, artist, writer and director Demetri Martin will be heading to Kansas City on his world-acclaimed Wandering Mind tour. Martin got his start as a staff writer for Late Night with Conan O'Brien, going on to appear regularly on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Martin will be at the Uptown Theater on Saturday, Nov. 16!

