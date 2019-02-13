Presales at CrossroadsKC: Toots & the Maytals, O.A.R., Gary Clark Jr.

CrossroadsKC is announcing a few big concerts for this summer!

Toots and the Maytals' 1968 single, "Do the Reggae," is credited with giving the genre its name. The band, fronted by Fredrick "Toots" Hibbert, has been a key figure in the development of reggae, ska and rocksteady. Its songs have been covered by the likes of The Clash, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, No Doubt and The Roots. Toots and the Maytals come to CrossroadsKC on Saturday, May 25!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public starting Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Formed in Maryland in 1996, O.A.R. has transformed from its humble beginnings as an independent college band to becoming a Billboard chart-topping act with a riveting live performance. The band is preparing to release its tenth studio album, "The Mighty O.A.R.", and comes to KC on Sunday, Aug. 4! American Authors will open the show.

Austin-born songwriter and guitar virtuoso Gary Clark Jr. has been making waves since 2010, when Eric Clapton asked him to perform at the Crossroads Guitar Festival. Since then, his expansive brand of blues rock has been well received by fans of soul, R&B, rock and funk. Clark will be at CrossroadsKC onTuesday, Aug. 13, touring on his upcoming album, "This Land."

