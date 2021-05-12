Presales: NEEDTOBREATHE, Shakey Graves, Grouplove, Cory Wong

Our concert calendar is filling up — we've got FOUR big concerts coming to you this week from our friends at Mammoth Live and AEG Presents! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Monday, Nov. 8 – NEEDTOBREATHE w/Switchfoot & The New Respects at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Presale: Wednesday, May 12 11 a.m. to Friday, May 14 11:59 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Shakey Graves with Tre Burt at The Truman

Presale: Thursday, May 13 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Grouplove with BLACKSTARKIDS at Liberty Hall

Presale: Thursday, May 13 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Cory Wong & the Wongnotes at The Madrid Theater

Presale: Thursday, May 13 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS