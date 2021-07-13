Now playing: World Cafe Segment 3
Presales Starting Wednesday: Dwight Yoakam and Eric Johnson

by The Bridge - July 13, 2021

Our concert calendar continues to fill up with more concert announcements coming to you this week from our friends at Mammoth Live! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Saturday, Sept. 4 – Dwight Yoakam at Uptown Theater

Presale: Wednesday, July 14 10 a.m. to Thursday, July 15 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Wednesday, March 9 – Eric Johnson at The Madrid Theatre

Wednesday, March 9 – Eric Johnson's Treasure Tour at The Madrid Theatre

Presale: Wednesday, July 14 10 a.m. to Thursday, July 15 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Stay tuned tomorrow for even more opportunities to get presale tickets for upcoming Bridge concerts!

