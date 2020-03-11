Two iconic Texas artists are coming together for a huge summer show!

Blues power trio ZZ Top teams up with the iconic Willie Nelson at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on Thursday, July 30! Considered one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, Nelson is a member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, who has released more than 90 studio albums. ZZ Top has sold 50 million albums worldwide and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2019, the band released "Goin' 50," a compilation album commemorating its 50th anniversary.



