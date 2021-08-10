Presale: The Bridge Presents Yola at Uptown Theater

We're carrying our 20th birthday celebration into the new year with a concert from one of our favorites, Yola! The British singer-songwriter brings her powerhouse show to the Uptown Theater on Tuesday, March 29 for the “Stand For Myself” tour! The self-described "genre-fluid" vocalist and songwriter released her anticipated sophomore album at the end of July. Jac Ross will support.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets early! On Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!