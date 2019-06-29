Presale: The Bridge Presents Wilco

After taking two years off the road, Wilco is returning for a much anticipated North American tour this fall that will come to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Sunday, Nov. 17! Jeff Tweedy and his seven-time Grammy-nominated band is celebrated for their "captivating and expeditionary" performances, as noted by The New York Times.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public starting Monday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — by entering the password WILCOISBACK after clicking on this link or the poster below!