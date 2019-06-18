In celebration of The Beatles’ 50th anniversary of the White Album, the Kauffman Center welcomes It Was Fifty Years Ago Today – Tour 2019. This performance features an all-star lineup that includes Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago), Joey Molland (Badfinger) and musical director Joey Curatolo, who also directed music for "RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles." Hear some of rock’s biggest legends perform their greatest hits and pay homage to one of modern music’s most influential albums on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts!

Bridge listeners can access tickets for this event before they go on sale to the public! Starting Wednesday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until the tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m., enter the code PRESALE after visiting this link or clicking on the poster below!