Presale: Watkins Family Hour at Knuckleheads

Siblings Sara and Sean Watkins returned to the studio earlier this year as Watkins Family Hour, releasing "Brother Sister" in April. They consider it a duo-centric record, "yet one that feels bigger than just two people."

Watkins Family Hour will be at Knuckleheads on Wednesday, May 5, 2021!

Bridge listeners can access tickets to the show, starting Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. until it goes on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE2021 after clicking on this link!