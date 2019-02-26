Now playing: Seven Nation Army The White Stripes
Presale: The Bridge Presents Turnpike Troubadours

by The Bridge - February 26, 2019

With their brand of Red Dirt outlaw country, Oklahoma’s Turnpike Troubadours are steadily taking the world by storm, performing at Austin City Limits, Pickathon and a number of sold-out shows in the Oklahoma and Texas area. The band's latest album, "A Long Way From Your Heart," has made it to the top of Billboard's Americana/Folk and Country albums charts. They're coming to Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 10!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

