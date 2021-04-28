Presale: Trampled Under Foot Reunion Weekend at Knuckleheads

KC blues family band favorites Trampled Under Foot return to the Knuckleheads stage for a reunion weekend on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17! Special guests include Albert Castiglia Band, Brandon Miller, Stone Cutters Union and The MGDs. The two-night event is a fundraiser for the band's drummer Kris Schnebelen and his family, and will also include a silent auction, raffles and exciting news about old TUF releases.

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! Visit this link or the poster below and enter the password BRIDGE (for either/both shows) anytime between Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. and the public on-sale this Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.