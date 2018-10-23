Presale: The Tallest Man On Earth at Liberty Hall

Kristian Matsson — AKA The Tallest Man On Earth — is embarking on a Spring 2019 tour across Europe and North America, in support of his latest EP "When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground." He'll be coming to Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Sunday, April 28!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m., by using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!