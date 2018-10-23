Now playing: Ain't That the Way Divine Fits
909 News

Presale: The Tallest Man On Earth at Liberty Hall

by The Bridge - October 23, 2018

Kristian Matsson — AKA The Tallest Man On Earth — is embarking on a Spring 2019 tour across Europe and North America, in support of his latest EP "When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground." He'll be coming to Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Sunday, April 28!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m., by using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Related article

Event The Tallest Man On Earth

Up Next

Weekend Roundup: UN/TUCK It

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close