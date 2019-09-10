Presale: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Sprint Center

With more than 10 million concert tickets and albums sold, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a boundary-pushing progressive rock band and spectacular live production. The Washington Post has called them "an arena-rock juggernaut" and described their music as "Pink Floyd meets Yes and the Who at Radio City Music Hall." They'll be at the Sprint Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, performing both a matinee show at 3 p.m. and an evening show at 8 p.m.!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below! The presale offer will work for either show.