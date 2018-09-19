Presale: The Bridge Presents Trampled By Turtles

After touring, writing and recording together for 15 years, Duluth, Minnesota sextet Trampled By Turtles had reached the top of Billboard's bluegrass and folk charts; appeared twice on The Late Show with David Letterman; and performed at nearly every major festival in North America. In fall 2016, the six took a year-long hiatus before tracking their latest album, "Life Is Good On the Open Road," which was released this summer. The Bridge presents Trampled By Turtles at The Truman on Saturday, Jan. 19!

