Presale: The Bridge Presents Todd Snider

by The Bridge - February 22, 2019

On his upcoming album, "Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3," singer-songwriter Todd Snider returns to his roots as a folk singer. Inspired by the work of Woody Guthrie, the new album contains some of his best work as a writer, musician and vocalist. He's performing at the Folly Theater on Wednesday, May 22, with Nashville musician Elizabeth Cook

This show is presented by The Bridge and Knuckleheads.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Sunday, Feb. 24 — from 10 a.m. to Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. — using the password 55678 after clicking on this link!

