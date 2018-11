It's a self-proclaimed Swedish invasion! Their first time on tour together since 1998, The Hives and Refused are bringing their Official Swedish Scream Team Tour to Liberty Hall in Lawrence May 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public this Thursday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!