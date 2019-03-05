Presale: The Folly + The Bridge Present Kelley Hunt

A pianist, singer and songwriter, Kelley Hunt has a refreshing originality that has placed her on stages across North America and Europe. Based in Lawrence, Kansas, Hunt is a Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee, her music has charted on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart and she has received critical praise for her fresh take on R&B, blues and roots music. She will be closing out the inaugural season of The Folly + The Bridge's Americana Concert Series at the Folly Theater on Saturday, May 18!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!