Now playing: Bambi Jidenna
909 News

Presale: The Dead South at The Truman

by The Bridge - August 07, 2019

Based in Saskatchewan, The Dead South blends bluegrass, classic folk and a punk ethic. The group has been described as fearless outlaws and modern hillbillies, and jokingly refers to itself as "Mumford and Sons' Evil Twins." The band is heading out on the Served Cold tour, and recently announced the Oct. 11 release of its third album, "Sugar & Joy." They'll be at The Truman on Saturday, Dec. 14!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public. On Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Related article

Event The Dead South

Up Next

VuHaus Artist of the Week: Angie McMahon

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close