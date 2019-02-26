Kansas City's own Shy Boys released "Bell House," their debut album on Polyvinyl Records, in 2018. Since then, the band has been on tour supporting national acts like Sunflower Bean, La Luz, Wavves and STRFKR. They're back home to headline an evening at VooDoo Lounge on Saturday, April 20, with fellow KC acts Berwanger and Kid Computer!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting today — Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. — using the password 19VOODOO after clicking on this link or the poster below!