Presale: The Bridge Presents Jacob Banks

A self-taught musician who began singing, playing guitar and writing songs at age 20, Jacob Banks won attention for his commanding vocal presence and intimate songwriting. The Nigerian-born, England-based singer-songwriter was the first unsigned act to ever appear on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. He is currently touring on his 2017 Interscope Records debut, "The Boy Who Cried Freedom." Banks comes to The Truman on Thursday, March 7!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets tomorrow – Thursday, Oct. 11 – from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!