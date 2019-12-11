Now playing: Hot Thoughts Spoon
Presale: Tame Impala at Sprint Center

by The Bridge - December 11, 2019

Since the release of his last album, 2015's "Currents," Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has kept busy. He has performed on Saturday Night Live, headlined major festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, and collaborated with artists like SZA, Lady Gaga and Travis Scott. Tame Impala releases its fourth studio album, "The Slow Rush," on Feb. 14, and is doing a full North American tour that comes to the Sprint Center on Monday, July 20Perfume Genius will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets early. On Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m . to 10 p.m., enter the password TAME20 after clicking on this link!

