Presale: Steve Earle at Liberty Hall

by The Bridge - December 19, 2018

An acclaimed singer-songwriter and record producer,  Steve Earle began his career in Nashville more than 30 years ago. His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris and many more. He will be at the Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday, Feb. 19!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public today —Thursday, Dec. 20 — from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

