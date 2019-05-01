Presale: The Folly + The Bridge Present The SteelDrivers

Critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning group The SteelDrivers will return to Kansas City this fall, as part of The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series. The Nashville-based band is rooted in an intense, dark, poetic and inescapably human brand of bluegrass. They'll be at the historic Folly Theater on Friday, Sept. 13!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!