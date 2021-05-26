Now playing: No Light No Light Florence The Machine
Presale: St. Vincent at Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - May 26, 2021

Back on her first tour since her hit 2017 effort, “Masseduction,” St. Vincent returns to the Uptown Theater on Thursday, Oct. 7, with a new album and a new aesthetic. She calls “Daddy's Home,” her latest album, “the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973… Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.”

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! From Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, June 2 at 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

