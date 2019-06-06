Presale: Squirrel Nut Zippers with Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Largely responsible for helping launch the swing revival of the '90s with their platinum-selling album "Hot," the Squirrel Nut Zippersreturn with an infectious hybrid of gypsy swing and New Orleans jazz. In 2018, the group released "Beasts of Burgundy," its first studio album in 17 years. They'll be at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 1, with New Orleans ensemble Dirty Dozen Brass Band!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public, starting today — Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m., until the tickets go on sale Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. — by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!