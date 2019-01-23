Now playing: 5 dollars Christine and the Queens
Presale: Son Volt at Knuckleheads

by The Bridge - January 23, 2019

One of the most influential bands of its generation, Son Volt is returning to KC this spring! Formed by Jay Farrar after the dissolution of Uncle Tupelo in 1994, Son Volt is releasing its ninth studio album, "Union," on March 29. Shortly after that, on Tuesday, April 23, the band comes to Knuckleheads!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets before they go on sale — starting this Thursday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

