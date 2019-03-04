Presale: The Folly + The Bridge Present Amanda Shires

The Folly Theater and 90.9 The Bridge are excited to announce the next show in our Americana Concert Series, with acclaimed singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires! Shires is touring on her fifth album, "To the Sunset" — her second album with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, which shows her strengths as an adventurous, honest, emotive songwriter.

Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!