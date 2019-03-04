Now playing: Birth In Reverse St. Vincent
Presale: The Folly + The Bridge Present Amanda Shires

by The Bridge - March 04, 2019

The Folly Theater and 90.9 The Bridge are excited to announce the next show in our Americana Concert Series, with acclaimed singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires! Shires is touring on her fifth album, "To the Sunset" — her second album with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, which shows her strengths as an adventurous, honest, emotive songwriter.

Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. — using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

