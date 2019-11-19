Presale: The Secret Sisters at Knuckleheads

The Secret Sisters prepare to release and tour on their upcoming 2020 album "Saturn Return," the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed "You Don't Own Me Anymore." With 10 songs written by sisters Laura and Lydia Rogers, "Saturn Return" was recorded at Brandi Carlile's home studio in Washington and produced by Carlile, Tim and Phil Hanseroth. The sisters will perform with a full band at Knuckleheads, and Logan Ledger will open the show on Thursday, April 9!

Bridge listeners can access tickets starting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 22 at noon, using the password BRIDGESS after clicking on this link or the poster below!