Presale: Samantha Fish at Knuckleheads

Big show announcement!

Kansas City native Samantha Fish is coming back to Knuckleheads this fall — on Thursday, Oct. 8! Now based in New Orleans, Fish released her sixth studio album, "Kill Or Be Kind," in 2019. She says that her mission on the new album was "to really set these songs up so that they have a life of their own."

Bridge listeners can access tickets to see Samantha Fish, starting Monday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. until it goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGESAM after clicking on this link!