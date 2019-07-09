Presale: The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Present Ruthie Foster

Drawing influence from legendary artists like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Ruthie Foster has crafted an inspired blend of blues, folk and gospel music. Now based in Austin, Texas, Foster has collaborated with artists from Bonnie Raitt to Susan Tedeschi and The Allman Brothers. She has been awarded a Living Blues Critics' Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year. Foster tours on her 2017 album, "Joy Comes Back," coming to The Folly Theater on Friday, Oct. 18 for the next iteration of The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series!

