Presale: The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Present Ruthie Foster

by The Bridge - July 09, 2019

Drawing influence from legendary artists like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Ruthie Foster has crafted an inspired blend of blues, folk and gospel music. Now based in Austin, Texas, Foster has collaborated with artists from Bonnie Raitt to Susan Tedeschi and The Allman Brothers. She has been awarded a Living Blues Critics' Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year. Foster tours on her 2017 album, "Joy Comes Back," coming to The Folly Theater on Friday, Oct. 18 for the next iteration of The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they are available to the public starting Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m., by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

