Presale: Rufus Wainwright and Jose Gonzalez at Uptown Theater

Two esteemed singer songwriters, Rufus Wainwright and José González, are co-headlining the Unfollow the Rules In the Local Valley Tour on Monday Sept. 20! Wainwright is touring on his Grammy-nominated 2020 album, "Unfollow the Rules," his first original work in eight years. González is gearing up for the September release of his first album in six years, “Local Valley.”

