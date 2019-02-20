Presale: The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Present Rodney Crowell

The third show in The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series is just around the corner!

A progressive country singer, songwriter and producer who influenced Nashville's traditionalist movement of the 1980s, Rodney Crowell has released 20 albums in four decades, with five No. 1 hits. He's been honored with two Grammy Awards, an ASCAP Lifetime Achievement Award and membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Crowell is touring on his latest album, "Close Ties," and playing at The Folly Theater on Friday, May 3.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting Thursday, Feb. 21, from at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!