Presale: Robert Earl Keen at The Folly Theater

by The Bridge - September 04, 2019

Robert Earl Keen has earned a reputation as one of America's finest musical storytellers, with songs that have been recorded by artists like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, The Dixie Chicks and George Strait. Since 1981, Keen has helped pave the way for a generation of songwriters and performers. Earlier this week, he announced a show at The Folly Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 29!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m., until the show goes on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

